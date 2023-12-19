News

Cool and breezy Tuesday in Central Florida

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

Video: Cool and breezy Tuesday in Central Florida Central Florida will be cool and breezy on Tuesday. (WFTV)

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be cool and breezy on Tuesday.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Our area had a cold start Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 40s for some.

High temperatures on Tuesday will only reach the low 60s.

Read: Powerball: No winner as jackpot balloons to $572 million

We will be cold again Tuesday night with low temperatures back in the 40s in parts of Central Florida.

Our weather will be slightly milder later this week.

See: Volcano erupts in Iceland’s Reykjanes peninsula

High temperatures will be in the mid-70s by the weekend.

Our next system arrives on Christmas with a chance of showers.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!