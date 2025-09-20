Community gathers to remember Officer David Jewell in Edgewater

EDGEWATER, Fla. — Hundreds of people gathered at Alliance Church in Edgewater to remember Officer David Jewell. He was shot and killed at a gas station while off duty in Ormond-by-the-Sea on Monday.

The Friday evening vigil was the only public service planned for the officer. A private funeral will be held Saturday for his fellow Edgewater Officers and his family.

Jewell’s patrol car is now parked in front of the police department, filled with flowers and messages left by the community and law enforcement.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said Eduardo Machado, a Circle K Gas Station clerk, has already admitted to killing Jewell.

“He has confessed that he knows the difference between right and wrong. He said he had an argument with police officer Jewell but he doesn’t know where that occurred or what it was about,” said Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Machado can be seen on surveillance video with a gun pointed at Officer Jewell. Detectives said he picked up that gun only two hours before killing Jewell.

Investigators said the surveillance video shows Machado shoot Jewell several times, reload his gun, and shoot him more. Jewell was shot 24 times.

On Thursday, a judge granted Machado’s attorney a request to have his confession sealed by detectives.

“If a confession is out there what we’re worried about is our clients right to a fair trial and a jury pool being negatively influenced by improperly receiving evidence outside of court,” said Machado’s attorney Larry Avallone.

As Edgewater prepares to lay Jewell to rest, the union he was a member of said uneasiness remains across the law enforcement community.

“Why? Why did this happen? Why would someone with such evil in their heart empty a magazine on a police officer’s body?” said Executive Director of the Florida Police Benevolent Association, Mike Scudiero.

