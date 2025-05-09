Commissioner Mayra Uribe announces run for Orange County mayor amid her husband’s controversy

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe announced Thursday she’s running to be Orange County’s next mayor.

This is as a scandal continues with her husband’s charity that now faces fines from the State.

9 Investigates reported Tuesday a state investigation found All Star Dads, run by Kevin Sutton, “misrepresented to the public that they were a non-profit, tax-exempt organization.”

We began reporting last Fall about how she gave hundreds of free skybox tickets to Orlando Magic games and big concerts to her husband’s charity, All Star Dads.

During a break in Tuesday’s commission meeting, 9 Investigates tried to ask Uribe about the state investigation into All Star Dads.

“I’m at the BCC. This is inappropriate,” Uribe said to our crew as County Administrator Byron Brooks motioned for WFTV’s crew to leave, from asking Uribe, a public official, any questions.

So, we tried to ask those same questions to Uribe, Thursday moments after she announced her mayoral campaign.

“Don’t you believe that taxpayers should know how that money was spent?,” Webb asked.

“Well, Ashlyn, on the 20th of May, you’re going to get those answers. We will be going forward with that information. It’ll be there. Thank you,” Uribe replied.

“So, they’re not going to be able to get those answers now?,” Webb asked.

“Do we, do we have any other questions?,” Uribe said to the press, not answering Webb’s follow-up question.

Uribe wouldn’t say what would be announced May 20, but we do know that Uribe’s husband, Sutton, has requested to defend his once-charity in front of an administrative judge relating to the penalties imposed from the state investigation.

“We want to hear your side of the story about what happened, where the money went,” Webb told Sutton.

“Did you not hear my side? My side is May 20,” Sutton replied, leaning into and holding Channel 9’s microphone.

“But what’s happening on May 20,” Webb asked.

“You will find out on May 20,” Sutton said.

The IRS says All Star Dads didn’t file for three consecutive years, which is why the IRS automatically revoked its tax-exempt status.

Then, the state found it was fundraising unlawfully with its registration expiring around October 2019.

Uribe spoke about government transparency during our campaign speech. She’s been outspoken about the need for transparency and accountability with Visit Orlando and the now-defunct OnePulse Foundation.

“What makes your charity any different?” Webb asked Sutton.

“My charity, the difference between us is we can show where the money is at. That’s the difference,” Sutton said.

“But where is the documents, where is the money at?,” Webb asked.

“The documents are at the bank and I’ve given those bank statements for the past six years to everybody that has asked for it,” Sutton said.

“We’ve asked for, and we haven’t gotten it,” Webb said,

“I don’t like you, that’s a difference,” Sutton replied.

Sutton told 9 Investigates months ago he would hold a press conference and show us bank statements to clear this up. That has yet to happen.

This state investigation may not be the end of this controversy. The State Attorney’s Office received evidence concerning Commissioner Uribe’s role of giving these free tickets to the charity.

The State Attorney’s Office wouldn’t comment on what’s happened with that evidence.

