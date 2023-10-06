Cold front: When will we see temps dip into the 60s?

ORLANDO, Fla. — The first real cold front of the season arrives Saturday evening, and we’ll drop about 8-10 degrees by Sunday.

Also, Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said humidities will be noticeably lower, giving a nice “fall” feel.

Orlando and most of Central Florida will drop into the low/mid-60s or even 50s north & west by Sunday morning, the coolest of the young fall season.

Evening forecast: Thursday, Oct. 5 Evening forecast: Thursday, Oct. 5 (Tom Terry, WFTV.com/WFTV)

