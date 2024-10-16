Cold front to drop temperatures into the 50s in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures are dropping in Central Florida.

Wednesday and Thursday will be noticeably cooler as a cold front moves through our area.

The highs for Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low to mid-70s, and the lows will drop into the 50s on Wednesday night.

Parts of Marion County will also see lows in the 40s overnight.

Thursday will be the coolest morning in over six months.

Rain chances will remain low for the foreseeable future, with some isolated showers on the coast.

We will remain sunny and drier over the rest of the week.

Temperatures will slowly creep up over the rest of the week, and highs will be back in the mid-80s by next week.

