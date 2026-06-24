Cold front brings increased rain, storm chances to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold front moving into Central Florida on Wednesday will bring a higher chance for rain, but it could also spark a few strong thunderstorms through the evening.

Temperatures will ease slightly compared to recent days, although it will still feel very hot during the afternoon.

High temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid-90s, with heat index values climbing to around 100 degrees.

The greatest chance for rain and thunderstorms will develop between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. and continue through the middle of the evening as the front moves across the region.

Some storms could become strong, producing pockets of heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and wind gusts up to 50 mph.

While widespread severe weather is not expected, one or two severe thunderstorms cannot be ruled out.

Rainfall totals will vary, but some communities could pick up between 2 and 3 inches of rain before the activity winds down.

Looking ahead, the cold front is expected to stall across Central Florida, keeping elevated rain and storm chances in the forecast through Thursday and Friday.

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