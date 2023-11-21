Cloudy and warm Tuesday, pre-Thanksgiving front to bring lower temperatures

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be mostly cloudy and warm on Tuesday.
The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 83 degrees on Tuesday afternoon.
A pre-Thanksgiving front will arrive Wednesday and bring changes to the rest of the week.
The front will increase our rain and storm chances to around 30% on Wednesday.
High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s before dropping down for Thanksgiving.
Our area will be cooler for Thanksgiving with lows in the mid-50s and highs around 70 degrees.
High temperatures will stay in the 70s throughout the holiday weekend.
