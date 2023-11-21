News

Cloudy and warm Tuesday, pre-Thanksgiving front to bring lower temperatures

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

Video: Cloudy and warm Tuesday, pre-Thanksgiving front to bring lower temperatures Central Florida will be mostly cloudy and warm on Tuesday. (WFTV)

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be mostly cloudy and warm on Tuesday.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 83 degrees on Tuesday afternoon.

A pre-Thanksgiving front will arrive Wednesday and bring changes to the rest of the week.

Watch: Mother of Eagles player Jalen Carter hosts Thanksgiving giveaway in Apopka

The front will increase our rain and storm chances to around 30% on Wednesday.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s before dropping down for Thanksgiving.

Watch: How you can avoid fake USPS text scams spreading ahead of the holidays

Our area will be cooler for Thanksgiving with lows in the mid-50s and highs around 70 degrees.

High temperatures will stay in the 70s throughout the holiday weekend.

Read: Unclaimed $44 million lotto ticket sold in Central Florida set to expire

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!