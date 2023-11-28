Cloudy and chilly Tuesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be cloudy and chilly on Tuesday.

Our area will see temperatures in the 40s and 50s Tuesday morning.

We will only warm up into the low 60s Tuesday afternoon.

This is around 15 degrees below our average temperature.

Our area will be even colder overnight and early Wednesday morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Wednesday will only be slightly warmer than Tuesday with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Our temperatures will rebound later this week.

We will have high temperatures in the 80s over the weekend.

Rain chances will also remain low until the weekend, with most of the activity on Saturday and Sunday.

