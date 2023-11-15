Cloudy and breezy with spotty showers Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain and storm chances are increasing in Central Florida.

Our area will be cloudy and breezy throughout Wednesday.

High temperatures will be in the mid-70s for most of Wednesday afternoon.

Our area will have a 50% chance of seeing spotty showers on Wednesday.

High and rough seas also remain at the coast.

Our area will have an 80% chance of seeing rain and storms on Thursday.

Our weekend forecast is looking good with highs in the 70s.

