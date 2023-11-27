Cloudy and breezy Monday before front brings cold air to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Big changes are coming to Central Florida’s weather forecast.

A cold front will move through Florida on Monday and bring cold air in its wake.

Our area will be cloudy, breezy and cool on Monday.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 70 degrees on Monday afternoon.

High temps for Monday in Central Florida

Monday evening will be chilly with low temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

The high temperatures for Tuesday will only reach the low 60s.

low temps for Monday in Central Florida

The days will stay chilly through Wednesday with some cold nights ahead over the next few days.

Our area should warm up by the weekend with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Our rain chances will also remain low until the weekend.

