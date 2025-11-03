ORLANDO, Fla. — Clouds have increased across the area Sunday, as a cold front sweeps through the area overnight.

Expect mostly cloudy skies for the evening and overnight, with a very isolated shower possible. The vast majority of the area will stay dry, with morning temps in the low 60s.

11-2-25 PM WEATHER

The cold front moves out of the area early Monday, leading to decreasing clouds and slight cooler temps. Winds will increase late in the day, with highs in the mid 70s.

The tranquil weather continues Tuesday, with plenty of sun anticipated. Temps will be in the upper 70s.

A few isolated coastal showers will be possible by midweek, but most will again stay dry. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will push into the low 80s.

More moisture does work into the area for Friday and next weekend, increasing rain chances some across the area.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group