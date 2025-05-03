Clermont police looking to expand drone program

CLERMONT, Fla. — Leaders within the Clermont Police Department are already talking about ways to expand the agency’s fledgling drone program after finding quick success with its small team.

The department first launched its two American-made drones last year after years of training and delays due to changing regulations, including a ban on the more cost-effective Chinese-made drones.

Their first success was a search-and-rescue where someone had broken their leg. They’ve since tracked down burglars and bike thieves, watched over standoffs and assessed hurricane damage.

One of the six pilots analyzed his flights and found that a third of all his launches resulted in a major contribution toward the case’s resolution, according to a late-April report to commanders.

“It’s changing the game,” said pilot and detective Jonathan Mangual.

Mangual showed off the capabilities of his drone, which included the ability to exceed 30 mph, maneuver around objects on its own and give voice commands, which other officers jokingly described as something out of a “Robocop” scene.

The department made sure the chosen pilots were spread out geographically and on different shifts so that the drones would always be available to fly.

“It’s been really, really effective,” Capt. Malcom Draper said. “We’re doing our homework. We know we’re doing our research. We’re trying to look at these advances of technology, and we’re trying to utilize them.”

Mangual also talked about where drones could help the department in the future. He described scenarios of drones launching from the police department’s roof to analyze scenes remotely before officers arrive, and – in the more immediate future – using indoor drones in tense situations like standoffs or potential ambushes so officers aren’t put in harm’s way.

“I think every department should get one, just for officer safety,” Mangual said. “If we could get to someone and get to the scene first and get that feedback to officers, it’s going to definitely change the game.”

