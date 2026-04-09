Clearwater man gets 7-year prison term for child abuse material

TAMPA, Fla. — A Clearwater man has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison after investigators said he distributed and possessed hundreds of files containing child sexual abuse material.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, 29-year-old Zachary William Thomas was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison by U.S. District Judge William F. Jung.

Federal prosecutors said Thomas pleaded guilty in October 2025 to charges involving distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Court records show that between Feb. 13 and Feb. 16, 2024, Thomas communicated with another person through a social media app, sending images and videos of child sexual abuse material and receiving additional files in return.

Investigators with Federal Bureau of Investigation later executed a search warrant at Thomas’ home, where they seized two cellphones.

Authorities said both devices contained hundreds of images and videos involving child sexual abuse material.

In addition to the prison sentence, Thomas was ordered to pay $9,000 in restitution and will be required to register as a sex offender after his release.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ross Roberts and investigated by the FBI as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide Justice Department initiative focused on combating child exploitation crimes.

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