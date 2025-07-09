City of Orlando to Offer Free Sandbag Pickup Ahead of Hurricane Season

ORLANDO, Fla. — From July 10 through July 12, the City of Orlando Streets and Stormwater Division will be hosting sandbag distribution events as a way to help safeguard residents’ homes from potential flooding this hurricane season.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The events will be hosted at the Streets and Stormwater Division headquarters at 1010 Woods Avenue. Staff will be on-site to assist with loading sandbags into vehicles, with a self-serve option available as well. Each vehicle is limited to 10 sandbags.

READ: Warming Gulf waters raise concerns for possible tropical trouble this month

For more information on event times and locations, visit the City of Orlando’s events website here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group