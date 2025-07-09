Local

City of Orlando to Offer Free Sandbag Pickup Ahead of Hurricane Season

By Hayden Wiggs, WDBO News & Talk
(Grace Beahm Alford/AP)
By Hayden Wiggs, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — From July 10 through July 12, the City of Orlando Streets and Stormwater Division will be hosting sandbag distribution events as a way to help safeguard residents’ homes from potential flooding this hurricane season.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The events will be hosted at the Streets and Stormwater Division headquarters at 1010 Woods Avenue. Staff will be on-site to assist with loading sandbags into vehicles, with a self-serve option available as well. Each vehicle is limited to 10 sandbags.

READ: Warming Gulf waters raise concerns for possible tropical trouble this month

For more information on event times and locations, visit the City of Orlando’s events website here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Hayden Wiggs, WDBO News & Talk

Hayden Wiggs is an award-winning journalist from Atlanta, Georgia, whose work has been featured in over 20+ publications throughout the American southeast and has earned recognition from the Associated Press and the Southeast Journalism Conference.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!