City of Orlando Announces 2025 Free Street Tree Planning Program for Residents

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando has announced the summer launch of its annual Street Tree Program. From June 1 to August 31, the city will be offering free street tree planting for eligible homeowners living within Orlando city limits.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

“Trees play a vital role in cooling neighborhoods, reducing utility bills, mitigating flooding, and preventing heat-related illnesses,” the city wrote in a recent press release. “The City’s program aims to expand urban canopy and enhance the quality of life for residents citywide.”

Homeowners wishing to have a tree planted on their property must live within City of Orlando limits to qualify for the program.

City crews will then review the application and inspect the proposed planting site to determine the best location in which to plant the tree, as well as what species or type of tree would be best for the space provided.

Tree options range from shade-providing oaks and maples to smaller ornamental trees suitable for areas with power lines or narrow parkways.

Homeowners wishing to apply for the program can do so here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group