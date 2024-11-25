City honors Orlando Pride with Championship Parade in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, the city will host a parade to honor the Orlando Pride Women’s soccer team after a 1-0 win against Washington Spirit.

Throughout the season, the Orlando Pride inspired our city with their skill, passion, and teamwork. Tonight, they proved that they are the best team in National Women’s Soccer League history. We’re incredibly proud of our champions and all they’ve accomplished together during this historic campaign,” said Buddy Dyer, Mayor of Orlando.

The parade comes after the Pride Women’s soccer team won their first championship in club history. MVP finalist and NWSL Championship MVP Barbara Banda scored the game’s only goal in the 37th minute.

“To be able to recognize this team and everything that they’ve been through over the last couple of years and everything that they achieved. I Just encourage anybody listening to come out and support them for bringing this championship to Orlando,” said Jarrod Dillon, Orlando Pride President of Business Operations.

The festivities will begin at 4:00 pm, and the parade will start at 4:30 pm.

The parade will begin on Central Boulevard, then down Orange Avenue, and include Orlando Pride players, the Walt Disney World’s Main Street Philharmonic, special guests, and giveaways as it makes its way to Orlando City Hall.

After the parade, there will be a ceremony. The community will get the first look at the NWSL Championship trophy.

City officials posted about the parade via Twitter, congratulating the team and noting those attending the parade and celebration are encouraged to avoid traffic by utilizing SunRail via the Church Street or LYNX Central stations, riding LYNX, or using a bike or scooter.

