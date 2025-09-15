Local

Central Florida will be warm and dry Monday

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
Central Florida will be warm and dry Monday Central Florida is forecast to be warm and partly cloudy on Monday. (WFTV)
By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is forecast to be warm and partly cloudy on Monday.

High temperatures Monday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Dry air will dominate the weather on Monday, keeping rain chances around 20%, mainly affecting areas south of Orlando.

Tuesday is forecast to be another dry and warm day, but rain and storm chances are expected to increase by the end of the week.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!