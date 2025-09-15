Central Florida will be warm and dry Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is forecast to be warm and partly cloudy on Monday.

High temperatures Monday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Dry air will dominate the weather on Monday, keeping rain chances around 20%, mainly affecting areas south of Orlando.

Tuesday is forecast to be another dry and warm day, but rain and storm chances are expected to increase by the end of the week.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group