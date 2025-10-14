Local

Central Florida to stay dry and sunny for most of the week

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is set to enjoy mostly sunny and warm weather this week, with highs reaching the mid-80s and low humidity.

The region is transitioning from the wet season to the dry season, bringing a pattern of dry skies that will persist for most of the week.

Residents can expect a few fast coastal showers on Wednesday and Thursday, but overall, the weather will remain dry until the weekend.

A new front is expected to arrive on Sunday or Monday, which may bring rain back into the forecast.

