Central Florida to see winds near 20 mph Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is starting off with cool temperatures on Wednesday morning.

A wind shift will begin to take over Wednesday afternoon, bringing breezy conditions back to Central Florida.

Consistent wind speeds along the coast could be as high as 20 miles per hour.

For Orlando, it will be slightly less, between 10 and 15 mph, through the early evening.

This wind shift will also allow temperatures to rise beginning Thursday morning.

Our morning low on Thursday will still be around 50 degrees, but that number will progressively grow between now and the start of the weekend.

Afternoon highs will also return to the upper 60s on Wednesday and will slowly rise to the 80s by this weekend.

A few coastal showers will be possible in southern Brevard County on Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon.

Other than this isolated chance of rain, we are looking dry around the rest of the region for at least the next week.

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