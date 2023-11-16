Central Florida to see widespread showers and storms Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is forecast to see rain and storms on Thursday.

Our area will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms Thursday morning.

The storms will be more widespread by Thursday afternoon.

Our area will also have gusty winds, high seas, and beach erosion.

Due to the widespread storm activity, high temperatures will only reach the low 70s.

A storm system developing offshore will start to move away later today.

We will still have a 40% chance of seeing rain and showers on Friday.

The weekend looks much better with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Our next front is forecast to move through Florida by the middle of next week and drop our temperatures down into the mid-50s.

