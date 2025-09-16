Central Florida remains warm with higher rain chances later this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is forecast to be partly cloudy and warm on Tuesday.

Our area can expect to see high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday afternoon.

Rain chances remain low, only around 20%, and will primarily affect areas south of Orlando.

As the week progresses, moisture is expected to increase in the region, leading to a rise in rain and storm chances.

