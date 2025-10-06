News

Central Florida observes World Habitat Day

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County celebrates its 10th home in Parramore, in partnership with Rosen Hotels & Resorts, on World Habitat Day, October 6. (Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County/Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County)
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County celebrates its 10th home in Parramore, in partnership with Rosen Hotels & Resorts, on World Habitat Day, October 6.

The event at 38 Wilson Court in Orlando included a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Habitat Orlando & Osceola President & CEO Catherine Steck McManus, Rosen Hotels & Resorts President & CEO Frank Santos, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, District 5 City Commissioner Shan Rose, and a Habitat homeowner.

“The City of Orlando has been a proud partner of Habitat Orlando & Osceola, providing grant funds through their Community Investment Program,” said an official statement from Habitat Orlando & Osceola.

Since its founding nearly 40 years ago, Habitat Orlando & Osceola has built over 70 homes in Parramore, including 10 last year. These homes are sold to local families with affordable mortgages, supporting stable community housing.

Rosen Hotels & Resorts, led by late founder Harris Rosen, has long supported the Parramore community through philanthropy, aiming to “provide hope through education.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!