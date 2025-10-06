Central Florida observes World Habitat Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County celebrates its 10th home in Parramore, in partnership with Rosen Hotels & Resorts, on World Habitat Day, October 6.

The event at 38 Wilson Court in Orlando included a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Habitat Orlando & Osceola President & CEO Catherine Steck McManus, Rosen Hotels & Resorts President & CEO Frank Santos, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, District 5 City Commissioner Shan Rose, and a Habitat homeowner.

Partnerships are a big part of @citybeautiful's efforts to increase Orlando's housing inventory. I'm thankful that we're able to support @HabitatOrlOsc as it builds homes and creates affordable homeownership opportunities, including 10 houses recently constructed in Parramore. pic.twitter.com/dSuB5FS60j — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) October 6, 2025

“The City of Orlando has been a proud partner of Habitat Orlando & Osceola, providing grant funds through their Community Investment Program,” said an official statement from Habitat Orlando & Osceola.

Since its founding nearly 40 years ago, Habitat Orlando & Osceola has built over 70 homes in Parramore, including 10 last year. These homes are sold to local families with affordable mortgages, supporting stable community housing.

Rosen Hotels & Resorts, led by late founder Harris Rosen, has long supported the Parramore community through philanthropy, aiming to “provide hope through education.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group