Central Florida mom banned from dropping kids off at Christian school due to ‘OnlyFans’ ad on car

TAVARES, Fla. — Angry parents in Lake County are taking on the online platform “OnlyFans,” where content creators are able to sell the content they produce directly to individual subscribers.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The platform is best known for hosting sexually explicit content, but can be used by other content creators as well.

Local mom Michelle Cline says she put a reference to her “OnlyFans” account on her car to try and draw more attention to her business, but that wasn’t the only thing the ad attracted at her children’s Christian school.

READ: Federal funding available for Volusia County brownfield sites, what does that mean for residents?

Cline says it’s sparked a fight at the school over her side job, and she’s since been forced to drop her kids off across the street from the school.

A flurry of Facebook messages, TikTok videos and other complaints soon took the front pew at Liberty Christian Preparatory School in Tavares.

“It’s not just a tiny little emblem on the back of a car,” parent Lexy Thomas said. “It is taking up the entire back windshield of two vehicles.”

Thomas is one of several Liberty Christian parents who want the ad to stay off campus.

Cline, who goes by the name “Piper Fawn” online, acknowledges the explicit nature of the content, but says OnlyFans is just another legitimate business, and a way of life for her.

“My husband and I had this, you know, behind closed doors lifestyle that we’ve now decided to share,” Cline explained.

READ: 2024 Olympic Marathon trials bring road closures to Orlando

However, not all parents want what Cline is sharing shared at the school, with some moms complaining to and about Cline.

School officials responded by telling Cline not to use the main entrance to the school, and to instead drop her kids off across the street.

“I was forced to have to take it off or not come on campus,” Cline said.

Some parents at the school say there’s a simple solution if Cline want to use the main drop-off: remove the decal.

“That one seemed like an easy thing to say for sure,” Cline said. “For me, it supports my family. This provides a very comfortable way of life for us, and it’s legal. I pay taxes just like everyone else. I didn’t break the law, I just offended people.”

Lexy Thomas disagrees.

READ: Ocala mom charged with manslaughter after 9-month-old son dies of fentanyl overdose

“That’s a distraction to my children,” Thomas said. “No matter how poorly or how good I parent, porn is there, and that’s the first thing they’re seeing when they’re going into a place that should be educating them.”

If she is to continue dropping her kids off across the street, Cline says she’d like- at the very least- for the school to provide her kids with assistance to get across the street to school safely.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group