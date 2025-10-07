Central Florida is joining the celebration of National Taco Day across the United States

ORLANDO, Fla. — Local establishments celebrating the National Holiday:

Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar: Offers $2 off their savory tacos, such as carne asada, slow-roasted pork, and veggie options, and $2 off hand-built margaritas.

Kavas Tacos + Tequila: Features a $36 taco board with three signature tacos, half-off select premium tequilas, and half-off house margarita pitchers.

F&D Cantina: Provides a special where you can buy 2 tacos for $5 or 5 tacos for $10.

Taco Lab: Known for a Tuesday special with three small street tacos for $4.99.

Tijuana Flats: The “Tijuana Tuesdaze” deal includes two tacos, chips, and a drink for $7.99. This can be upgraded for an additional fee and is available in-store, online, or through the app at participating locations.

Taco Bell: The chain is celebrating with multiple “Tuesday Drops” of $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Tacos available at specific times via the Taco Bell app. You can also try to win a year’s worth of Taco Tuesdays by entering a contest to receive a $160 gift card.

Wall Street Plaza: Offers $2 tacos, $2 Coronas, $2 margaritas, and $2 tequila shots from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Wall Street Cantina, One Eyed Jack’s, and Loaded Hog.

Agave Azul Winter Park: Features $3 street tacos and $3.99 house margaritas, with $2 Tex-Mex tacos also available on Tuesdays.

Don Julio Mexican Kitchen: Regular tacos are $2.50, and premium tacos are $3.50 on National Taco Day.

Chuy’s: Offers a $1 taco with any entrée purchase on National Taco Day, with an optional $1 tequila or rum floater for margaritas.

National Taco Day started with a local San Antonio “Taco Day” in the 1960s by Roberto L. Gomez.

He promoted a “Taco Day” on May 3rd to precede Cinco de Mayo.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The holiday was later revitalized in 2009 by businesses who established October 4 as the original day.

In 2024, with help from Taco Bell and National Day Calendar, the date was officially changed to the first Tuesday in October to help align with “Taco Tuesday.”

Taco Bell filed petitions in May of 2023, in hopes of getting the trademark canceled in 49 states.

Which was successful by July 2023 when Taco John’s, a Wyoming-based restaurant, relinquished the trademark for the phrase.

Taco Bell then helped ensure the term became a generic phrase, that’s free for everyone in all 50 states, to enjoy their ‘Taco Tuesday.’

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group