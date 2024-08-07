News

Central Florida heats up as rain chances remain low Wednesday

Central Florida will be warmer over the next few days as the rain chances remain low.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be warmer over the next few days as the rain chances remain low.

Debby will continue to bring dry air into Central Florida, which will help reduce the chances of rain.

Parts of northeast Florida could still see a few fast-moving showers on Wednesday.

Winds will remain breezy, and temperatures will start to climb Wednesday afternoon.

Afternoon highs will reach the mid-90s for most of our area.

Heat index values will also climb to between 102 and 107 degrees.

Over the next few days, the highs will remain in the mid-90s.

Seasonal afternoon storms return by the end of the week and weekend.

