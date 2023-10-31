Central Florida Halloween forecast, cooler temps coming

ORLANDO, Fla. — Meteorologist Brian Shields expects Halloween to start with some early, think fog, clearing in the afternoon to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-80s.

This evening, for trick-or-treating, will be warm and muggy.

Later Tuesday night, a front arrives in Central Florida and will bring cooler temperatures Wednesday and for the rest of the week.

We should see highs in the 70s with 40s and 50s by Thursday morning.

Halloween forecast for Central Florida It will be a warm night for trick-or-treating, but cooler temps will be here tomorrow morning.

