ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain and storm chances are increasing in Central Florida.

Our area is bracing for a steamy day with temperatures reaching the upper 80s and low 90s, and heat index values near 100 degrees.

There is a 40% chance of afternoon rain and storms, which could impact events like Manchester City’s match against Juventus in the Club World Cup match at Camping World Stadium.

Central Florida faces increased threat of severe afternoon storms Thursday

The heaviest rain is expected to favor interior zones.

Heavy rain, lightning, and strong thunderstorm wind gusts are the primary concerns for Thursday.

