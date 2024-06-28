Central Florida deputies arrest 24-year-old man for sexual assault of girl under 12

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — After a nearly month-long investigation, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of sexually abusing a young girl.

On June 4, the victim reported that the suspect, Giancarlo Gonzalez-Nieves, had been sexually assaulting her for nearly four years.

The victim told investigators that the abuse started when she was roughly 8 years old and continued until she was roughly 12 years old.

Investigators from the OCSO Special Victim’s Unit obtained multiple admissions from the 24-year-old Gonzalez-Nieves that confirmed the allegations of abuse from the victim.

A warrant for Gonzalez-Nieves was obtained and on June 27, he was arrested and charged with Sexual Battery (suspect over 18 and a victim under 12). This charge is a capital offense in the State of Florida.

During a press conference, Sheriff Marcos Lopez said the suspect was a family friend of the victim and asked the public if there are any other victims or witnesses with information on Gonzalez-Nieves, call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-2222.

