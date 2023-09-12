Central Florida deals with heavy rain and lightning Monday night

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday night, much of Central Florida dealt with heavy rain, strong winds, lightning and hail.

WFTV’s Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry has been following the storms all evening.

Once the sun went down the severe thunderstorm warnings started rolling in through much of our viewing area.

Severe storms over/near Deland and Orange City, and north across western Flagler county. Heaviest now is in the developing storms in Lake/Volusia counties where hail and gusty winds are expected. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/1CgzW0ERhN — Tom Terry (@TTerryWFTV) September 11, 2023

Warnings started in the middle of the state in Lake, Marion and Alachua Counties and continued moving east towards the coast.

Many in the line of the severe thunderstorm warnings saw lightning and felt strong winds.

Once the rain started to fall, so did the hail in many areas.

Hailstorm not fun! Almost two inches in diameter pic.twitter.com/sk2EaQDM60 — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) September 12, 2023

WFTV is checking with local emergency agencies for any reports of damage and other related weather calls Monday night.





