Central Florida crews continue helping Texas with flood recovery

KERR COUNTY, Texas — Central Florida crews are on the ground in Texas helping search and recovery efforts from the devastating floods.

Local crews continue searching for survivors of the catastrophic flooding in Kerr County.

Florida Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 4, based in Winter Park, left for Texas Tuesday morning to help with the recovery.

The task force searched nearly two miles of river on Friday while dealing with challenging terrain and large debris fields.

Thirty-five members are part of the task force, which is specifically trained to deal with disasters like the one in Texas.

The crew says it will continue to make every effort possible to provide closure for the loved ones of those missing.

