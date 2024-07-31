News

Central Florida could see strong afternoon storms Wednesday

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

Central Florida could see strong afternoon storms Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The hot and stormy summer weather pattern continues in Central Florida.

Our area will have highs in the mid-90s and a 40% chance of afternoon rain and storms.

The afternoon storm activity could also be strong in some areas.

Highs in the mid-90s with a chance of afternoon storms will continue for the rest of the week.

