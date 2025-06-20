News

Central Florida braces for hot and steamy Friday

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
Central Florida braces for hot and steamy Friday
By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Showers and storms are expected to be widespread across Central Florida Friday afternoon and evening, with heavy rain likely along I-4 and to the west.

Afternoon temperatures will climb to the upper 80s and low 90s, with heat index values reaching the mid and upper 90s.

This weather pattern is part of a larger trend of increasing heat across the country, which is expected to intensify over the weekend and into next week.

Residents in Central Florida should prepare for a return to the mid-90s in terms of high temperatures next week.

The combination of high temperatures and humidity will result in uncomfortable conditions.

Those living along I-4 and to the west should be especially vigilant, as these regions are forecasted to receive the most significant rainfall.

