Central Florida braces for hot, humid week with growing storm chances

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is diving into a classic summer pattern this week.

High temperatures and high humidity will make life feel like an oven outside.

Highs will be in the mid-90s on Monday with a heat index soaring into the low 100s.

Rain chances on Monday will be around 30%, with most activity in the afternoon and evening.

Most of the rain and storms will be between the I-4 corridor to our beaches.

The hot and muggy conditions will persist, with highs dipping slightly to the low 90s over the next few days.

By midweek, our tropical moisture will increase our afternoon rain and thunderstorm chances to 50% on Wednesday and 60% by Thursday.

Our afternoon storms could potentially bring heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds.

Thankfully, the tropics remain calm with no storms on the horizon to threaten the Sunshine State.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group