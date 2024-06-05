Celebrating Juneteenth - Paving Pathways Bus Tour

On Saturday June 15th, join Paving Pathways as we celebrate Juneteenth and uncover the rich legacy of black history in Orlando with our Central Florida Black History Bus Tour.

This immersive experience delves into the stories of resilience, achievement, and cultural vibrancy that have shaped Central Florida.

Paving Pathways is offering a unique opportunity to:

Explore historic landmarks and neighborhoods that played a pivotal role in Central Florida’s Black history. Learn about the invaluable contributions of Black leaders and innovators who have left a lasting impact on the community.

Engage with vibrant cultural experiences featuring:

Visits to historical areas in Ocoee, Eatonville, Parramore and many more

Learn from notable politicians, social justice advocates, local historians, and descendants.

For more information, to donate or to book your spot on The Paving Pathways Central Florida Black History Bus Tour, visit our website (www.pavingpathwaysfl.com) . Space is limited, so reserve your spot today!

©2024 Cox Media Group