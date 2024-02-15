News

Car slams into yoga studio in Orlando

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — A crash investigation is ongoing after a car slammed into an Orlando yoga studio overnight.

The Warrior One Studio on Corrine Drive was severely damaged in the crash.

Police said the crash happened around midnight.

Investigators told Channel 9 that the driver was able to drive away and fled the scene after the crash.

The business was boarded up overnight with a lot of debris still on the ground out front.

It’s unclear what caused the crash and police have not released a description of the car they are looking for.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

