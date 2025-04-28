Burn ban now in effect in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Fire Rescue has issued a burn ban for the county as of April 27, 2025.

This is due to the Keetch-Byram Drought Index reaching over 500 throughout the county.

The ban includes all types of outside burning, including open fire pits, campfires, and yard debris within the unincorporated areas of Osceola County.

The burn ban is now in effect and will be lifted as weather and vegetation conditions improve. Personnel from Osceola County Code Enforcement, Law Enforcement, and Emergency Services will enforce this ban.

Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS will keep assessing the situation to decide when to lift the burn ban. After the ban is lifted, an announcement will be made, and updates will be available at www.osceola.org and http://fire.osceola.org.

