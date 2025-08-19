Buddy Dyer shares what’s ahead for Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A stage illuminates as hundreds of the residents and community members gather at The Plaza Live Tuesday morning.

Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer stands center and reflects on the progress the city beautiful has made within 2025.

The ceremony opened with a poem by Shawn Welcome and a musical performance from City Beautiful Voices.

Dyer says the pillars to Orlando’s success in focusing on the basics, investing in the future, and embracing innovation and big ideas.

Prioritizing Safety

Dyer announces that 25 million dollars in property taxes for fiscal year 2026 will be funneled into the police and fire department.

How are we all going to fit?

The most recent data from the National Low Income Housing Coalition from 2023 shows that in the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford region, there are 19 affordable and available renter units per 100 households for those who are extremely low income.

Dyer says the city is tackling the housing crisis by removing barriers for developers to create more varied housing options.

“Because when we expand supply, we not only lower costs, we give people the power to choose where and how they want to live,” said Dyer.

He shares the success of newer neighborhoods like The Packing District and The Milk Stacks, where the city has partnered with developers to use underutilized lands to create live-work-play environments.

According to the city, 90,000 people will soon call Orlando home by 2035. 46,000 new units will be needed to accommodate this growth.

Currently, there are more than 9000 units under construction, 18,000 units are approved or under review, as well as additional zoning that is reserved for 43,000 units.

An honorable rename

Dyer commended the success of Baldwin Park- the former military training facility that was transformed into an walkable neighborhood through master planning in 2003.

He announced that the park surrounding Lake Baldwin will now be named in honor of Mayor Glenda Hood, a major proponent of urban re-development in the area at the time.

Plans for innovation

In terms of innovation, the city plans to connect SunRail to MCO and expand operations to nights and weekends.

This operation is a part of Orlando’s plan to make the Sunshine Corridor a reality, with the goal of creating a regional rail network.

The process has already begun, with the South Florida to Orlando connection with Brightline and continued efforts to expand towards Tampa.

