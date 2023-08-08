Brightline delays start of passenger train service from Orlando to South Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’ve been looking forward to your first ride on Brightline’s trains from Orlando to South Florida, you are going to need to wait a bit longer.

Brightline said its first trips, which were set to begin next month, have been delayed.

Brightline says it is working through the final stages of testing, however, it’s apparent they won’t hit the opening weekend as planned.

Brightline completes construction of tracks connecting Orlando to South Florida FILE PHOTO: Brightline has wrapped up construction on its service connecting Central Florida to South Florida, and they are now one step closer to launching the service. (WFTV/WFTV)

Even with a delay, people in Central Florida are excited about this new opportunity for travel.

“This has been decades in the making and we’ve been working for the last four years on construction to Orlando,” said Katie Mitzner with Brightline.

The company planned to launch this new route on Sept. 1, but now trains will not start to take on passengers until after the Labor Day holiday.

Brightline said in a statement they are refunding and providing a premium credit for customers who already bought tickets for the opening weekend.

The company’s online schedule shows that no trips are being sold until at least September 15.

Even with a delay, Brightline says this future route is still something to look forward to.

