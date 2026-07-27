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Two injured after vessel strikes Port Canaveral jetties

The vessel owner is currently working with commercial salvage crews to recover the disabled watercraft

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
U.S. Coast Guard Two people were injured Saturday after a 25-foot vessel struck the Port Canaveral jetties, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard./U.S. Coast Guard)
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Two people were injured Saturday after a 25-foot vessel struck the Port Canaveral jetties, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral team responded to the incident and confirmed that both boat occupants had injuries that were not life-threatening.

They were then transferred to emergency medical services for further care.

Officials said the vessel’s owner is now working with commercial salvage crews to recover the boat. The cause of the collision has not been released.

Channel 9 will continue to provide updates as they become available.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.



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