Plane crash causing major delays on I-95 in Central Florida

UPDATE 6:17PM

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A small aircraft crashed on Interstate 95 near mile marker 201 southbound in Cocoa, involving two people onboard and an additional vehicle.

The incident occurred on the highway, but fortunately, only one minor injury was reported, and there are no fuel leaks at this time.

The crash involved a small aircraft and an additional vehicle, although details about the type of aircraft and the vehicle remain unclear.

Authorities have confirmed that there were two people on board the aircraft during the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY

As of 5:47 PM., Florida 511 reports a crash on I-95 North in Brevard County blocking the left lanes at mile marker 200.

Emergency vehicles are on the scene of a major incident this evening, blocking traffic on the northbound interstate.

The reason for the crash has not been specified, and there are no details about any injuries, fatalities, or other vehicles involved. Channel 9 will keep providing updates as more details emerge about when the lanes will be cleared.

Drivers should exercise caution and use alternate routes if possible, as the situation is ongoing and updates will follow.

