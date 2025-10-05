News

Northbound crash on I-95 blocks traffic in Brevard County

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Northbound crash on I-95 Northbound crash on I-95 Sunday October 10, 2025.
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Northbound Interstate 95 was closed on Sunday morning in Brevard County following a crash near Pineda Causeway.

The crash took place around 11 a.m., blocking all northbound lanes and the far-left southbound lane.

Traffic cameras showed northbound traffic rerouted onto Pineda Causeway, and a helicopter landing in the empty lanes indicated a serious incident.

Troopers say that a Ford Taurus was traveling northbound on I-95 in the outside lane when it veered off the roadway and collided with the concrete wall barrier.

The 46-year-old driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The passenger, whose identity is pending, was airlifted there as a trauma alert.

The roadblock has been cleared, but the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, and Channel 9 will provide further details about the crash as they become available.

