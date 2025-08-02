NASA’s SpaceX Crew-11 launches to ISS despite uncertain weather

MERITT ISLAND, Fla. — Four astronauts are on their way to the International Space Station after a successful launch of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-11 mission at 11:43 a.m. EDT on Friday from Kennedy Space Center.

NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, Japanese (JAXA) astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov are scheduled to dock at the ISS around 3 a.m. on Saturday, August 2. The mission will support various scientific research, including lunar landing simulations.

Crew-11’s work will help pave the way for future deep space exploration through NASA’s Artemis program. Crew-10 will depart as early as next week following a brief handover period.

