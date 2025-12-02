Multiple Brevard County schools lockdown following phoned-in threat

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — Satellite High School is currently in lockdown following a phoned-in threat to their front office.

Law enforcement is on campus investigating the report and conducting a full search of the school. All students are safe and remain secure in their classrooms at this time.

Neighboring DeLaura Middle School is also in lockdown, and Holland Elementary is in a shelter-in-place due to concerns at Satellite High School.

Law enforcement is closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of all students and staff involved. Channel 9 will keep providing updates as they become available.

