Cruise ship unexpectedly stops at Port Canaveral to avoid Hurricane Erin

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Vision of the Seas cruise ship unexpectedly stopped at Port Canaveral today to steer clear of Hurricane Erin.

Originally scheduled to visit Bermuda, the ship changed its itinerary because of the hurricane’s approach, and instead docked at a different location.

“I’m here in Cape, been here before. I’m still on the cruise, can’t be upset about it,” said one passenger. Another passenger added, “It wouldn’t have been my first choice, we’re okay, never been to port before, nice day, make the best of it.”

The Vision of the Seas arrived at Port Canaveral this morning to seek shelter from the approaching storm. Despite the change in plans, passengers seemed to take the situation calmly, showing satisfaction with the unexpected stop.

The cruise line intends to resume its voyage to Bermuda tomorrow, weather conditions permitting.

