Brevard County schools consider stricter cell phone ban, citing misuse and enforcement issues

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Public Schools is contemplating a ban on student cell phone use during certain times campus.

The proposed rule mandates that students keep their cell phones turned off or on silent and completely out of view, with usage permitted only during emergencies.

Some school board members have raised concerns that the current policy permitting phone use outside classrooms is poorly enforced and being misused.

The school board deliberated on the possible rule change during a workshop but did not make a final decision.

In May, Governor Ron DeSantis enacted a law prohibiting cell phones for elementary and middle school students, aligning with existing Orange County Public Schools policies.

