Brevard County commissioners approve grant for Brightline station in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. — In a 3 to 2 vote, Brevard County Commissioners approved a recommendation from the Brevard County Tourist Development Council for a $5,000,000 grant to support a Cocoa Brightline station.

The station layout is anticipated to resemble Brightline’s existing Boca Raton Station.

The Cocoa Station will be located on a portion of 90 acres owned by either Brightline or the City of Cocoa.

The station will be built adjacent to the existing railway of Clearlake Road just south of State Road 528.

The City of Cocoa has also committed $5,000,000 to the construction of the new station, and the Space Coast Transportation Organization has secured about $15,000,000 in funding for it.

Brevard County Commissioner Jason Steele told Channel 9, “Very shortly, we will be filing an application for a grant from the federal government. And what has to happen is that we have to have matching funds. So, this project today or this vote today, could possibly not only mean $5,000,000 it could mean up to $20,000,000 to $25,000,000.”

