Boxing Biopic "Christy" Hits Movie Theaters

Sydney Sweeney plays Apopka resident Christy Martin in new biopic Sydney Sweeney arrives at the 'Christy' premiere during 2025 AFI FEST at TCL Chinese Theater on October 25, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage via Getty Images)
One Apopka resident is having her story played out on the big screen. To women’s boxing fans, the name Christy Martin brings up references to her alias “Coal Miner’s Daughter” the first woman boxer to be promoted by the famed Don King.

On November 7th audiences will have the chance to see Sydney Sweeny portray the harrowing story of overcoming spousal abuse and an attempted homicide. Actor Ben Foster takes on the role of Christy’s abusive late ex-husband, Jim, who shot and stabbed her. The movie follows her boxing career and domestic struggles. Sweeny said on her Instagram “This story is so much bigger than just a film. It’s a testament to resilience, survival, and finding the strength to keep fighting.”

Martin was inducted into the International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame in 2014. Then, when women were added to the ballot of the previously all-male International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2019, she was immediately elected to it.

The movie “Christy,” about the Central Florida boxer, opens Nov. 7

