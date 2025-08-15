Both owners of dogs that killed Volusia County child now facing felony charges

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities confirm both of the owners of the two dogs that fatally mauled 8-year-old Michael Millett are now facing felony charges.

Brandy Hodil was arrested overnight on a charge of tampering with evidence. She has since posted bail.

Amanda Franco now has a warrant for the same felony evidence tampering charge. She has not yet been served with the warrant.

Franco was charged with a misdemeanor earlier this week of owning a dog that was not previously declared dangerous but caused great bodily harm or death. She has yet to be arrested on either charge.

Volusia County detectives submitted affidavits for review to charge both of them with tampering with evidence. State Attorney William Scheiner signed off on it.

The details of the tampering charges are not yet clear. WFTV is working to learn more.

Michael was killed in his neighborhood near DeLand in January. The case was moved to the 18th Circuit in Brevard County due to a conflict of interest in Volusia County.

