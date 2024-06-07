Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft docks at ISS after concerns over helium leaks

ORLANDO, Fla. — After experiencing helium leaks while in orbit, Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft successfully docked with the International Space Station on Thursday afternoon.

Starliner was launched from Florida’s Space Coast on Wednesday and encountered a concerning leaks while en route to the ISS.

The two veteran NASA astronauts in Starliner -- Butch Willmore and Suni Williams -- worked overnight to troubleshoot the leaks for flight controllers in Houston.

Read: Boeing Starliner docks at ISS in 1st crewed test flight after team finds helium leaks

Boeing Astronaut Launch Boeing Starliner spacecraft prepares to dock with the International Space Station for the first time on Thursday, June 6, 2024. (NASA via AP) (Uncredited/AP)

Even as Starliner approached the ISS, other technical issues forced NASA to move from its original planned docking time of 12:15 p.m.

It ended up docking at 1:34 p.m., and at about 3:45 p.m., Willmore and Williams floated into the ISS, where they were cheerfully greeted by the crew already aboard the Space Station.

Read: SpaceX completes 4th test flight of Starship megarocket

Boeing Astronaut Launch Boeing Starliner spacecraft prepares to dock with the International Space Station for the first time on Thursday, June 6, 2024. (NASA via AP) (Uncredited/AP)

See the meeting and watch live updates on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group