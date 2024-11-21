Bodycam footage shows parents assaulting school resource deputy

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Newly released video shows parents attacking a school resource deputy at Deltona Middle School. This happened Tuesday when the couple met with the deputy to protest their son’s punishment after he pushed a girl the day before.

When the yelling and profanity from both parents got out of control, the deputy asked the family to leave. But they didn’t stop.

The mom, Dagmarie Iturrino can be seen on the deputy’s body camera pushing her up against the wall. Her husband Jorge Rivera then steps in and hits the deputy twice, knocking her to the ground before taking her taser.

“One kid shoves another in a hallway and unfortunately now law enforcement has to get involved, you punt it back to the parents and this is how it ends up,” said Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

To say Sheriff Chitwood was furious about the situation would be an understatement.

“I am going to reiterate it because he called my deputy a piece of s*** and a dy** and everything else. They are the pieces of s*** and we want them to remain in that God damn jail cell as long as possible,” said Chitwood.

Rivera and Iturrino are both facing battery on a law enforcement officer charge, disrupting a school function, and trespassing on a school campus. Rivera is facing others including armed robbery for taking the taser and a hate crime charge for the derogatory slur he yelled at the deputy.

Sheriff Chitwood said Iturrino is employed by Volusia Schools as a VPK teacher.

Both Iturrino and Rivera were granted bond. Chitwood said he is now working on getting both of their bonds revoked.

